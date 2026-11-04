US midterm election results: Trump blames turnout as Democrats promise change

Washington, Nov 4 (IANS) US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on capturing both chambers of Congress but blamed Republican losses on his absence from the ballot, as Democratic leaders promised lower living costs and tougher scrutiny of his administration following Tuesday's sweeping midterm election results.

Moving the political balance in Washington, Democrats are now preparing to take control of the House of Representatives and Senate in January with the Republicans facing questions about their leadership and electoral strategy.

"My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country," Trump told CBS News in an election-night telephone interview.

The US President, however, insisted that Republicans would have performed better if he had been a candidate himself.

He attributed the defeats partly to Republican voters staying home and dissatisfaction with individual candidates. Trump said he had worked hard to help Republican contenders but acknowledged that his efforts had not translated into victories.

He also emphasised his constitutional veto power, suggesting that Democratic leaders would need to negotiate with the White House to enact legislation.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer celebrated the result as a political breakthrough that few had considered possible when the campaign began.

"Against all odds, we Democrats have won the Senate," Schumer said at a Washington news conference on Wednesday.

He told Americans that "relief is on the way."

Schumer attributed the Democratic victories to concerns over rising household expenses, healthcare costs and public dissatisfaction with the administration.

He accused Republicans of following Trump's political agenda despite the economic difficulties facing American families.

Schumer said Democrats had succeeded by listening to voters and recruiting candidates capable of competing in traditionally Republican states.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is positioned to become the first Black speaker of the House, promised legislative action on affordability and greater accountability in government.

"This is a change election," Jeffries told supporters at the Democrats' election-night gathering in Washington.

He pledged efforts to reduce housing, grocery and fuel costs, restore healthcare protections and investigate allegations of corruption involving the administration.

Jeffries also indicated that the incoming Democratic majority would use its congressional authority to scrutinise executive actions.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin described the election results as a mandate to address household expenses, healthcare, immigration and government accountability.

In a statement distributed by the DNC, Martin said Democrats would also challenge the administration's tariffs and its handling of the war with Iran.

Republican leaders offered a different interpretation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged the loss of his party's majority but argued that Republicans had faced historically difficult odds because the President's party typically loses seats in midterm elections.

"It's very, very difficult to overcome, and it looks like history will be kept here tonight," Johnson told supporters in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Johnson warned against turning congressional oversight into partisan retaliation and indicated Republicans would continue defending their legislative priorities.

Senate Republican leader John Thune defended his party's record, citing tax policies, border security, judicial appointments and economic measures. He described the Republicans' legislative achievements as a strong record despite the election defeats.

The losses also triggered discussion among House Republicans about possible leadership changes. Republican Congressman Ralph Norman called the outcome a wake-up call for conservatives, according to Politico.

Republicans are expected to hold leadership elections next week, with Johnson's position and the party's future strategy under scrutiny.

Republicans entered the November 3 elections controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress. Democrats' projected victories will produce divided government when the new Congress convenes in January 2027, giving the opposition control of congressional committees, investigations and legislative scheduling while Trump retains executive authority and veto powers.

--IANS

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