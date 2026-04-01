US may exit Iran war in weeks: Trump

Washington, April 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said American forces could exit the ongoing conflict with Iran within weeks, asserting that Washington had already achieved its core objective of neutralising Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

“I think two or three weeks,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House when asked about a timeline for ending US operations, adding that the mission was nearing completion.

He claimed the US had significantly degraded Iran’s capabilities through sustained strikes. “We had one goal, they will have no nuclear weapon, and that goal has been attained,” Trump said, adding, “They will not have nuclear weapons.”

The President also suggested that the situation in Iran had fundamentally changed. “We have had regime change,” he said, noting that the US was now dealing with “people that are much more rational.”

Trump indicated that ongoing military operations were aimed at ensuring long-term disruption of Iran’s capabilities. “We want to knock out every single thing they have,” he said.

At the same time, he left open the possibility of a negotiated settlement. “It's possible that we'll have a deal because they want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal,” Trump said.

However, he made clear that a deal was not a precondition for US withdrawal. “Iran doesn't have to make a deal… When we feel that they are, for a long period of time, put into the stone ages… then we'll leave,” he said.

Trump also suggested that the conflict had already shifted strategic realities on the ground. “We have set them back. It'll take 15 to 20 years for them to rebuild what we've done to them,” he said.

The President framed the operation as a necessary intervention. “We had to take a little detour because we had a madman… who wanted a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He added that US forces had targeted critical infrastructure. “Last night, we knocked out tremendous amounts of missile-making facilities,” Trump said.

Trump maintained that the broader objective had been achieved and that the remaining phase of operations would be limited. “In a fairly short period of time, we'll be finished,” he said.

The president claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been effectively dismantled following recent American strikes, asserting that Tehran no longer possessed functional defence infrastructure.

“They have no navy. They have no military. They have no air force,” Trump said, describing the impact of US operations.

He added that key systems had been destroyed. “They have no telecommunications… they have no anti-aircraft systems,” he said.

Trump also pointed to leadership losses within Iran. “Their leaders are all gone,” he said, reiterating his claim that “we have had regime change.”

The President said US forces now faced little resistance in the air. “They are roaming the skies over Tehran, they're not even being shot at because their equipment's been totally decimated,” he said.

He argued that the scale of damage would delay any recovery. “It'll take 15 to 20 years for them to rebuild what we've done to them,” Trump said.

Trump described the situation as a decisive military outcome. “They're losing, they admit they're losing, they're begging to make a deal,” he said.

He also suggested that Iran’s defensive capabilities had been neutralised to the extent that US aircraft operated freely. “Planes are just ruling the sky,” he said.

--IANS

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