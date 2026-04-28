IPL 2026: 'Really impressed by the way he is taking on bowlers', says Dhawan on Sooryavanshi

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying he is “extremely impressed” with the youngster’s fearless approach against high pace and believes “the day is not far” when he makes his debut for India.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing extremely well. I am very impressed by him, the way he is taking on bowlers easily when they are bowling him 145 KPH, it's fantastic, and the day is not far when he debuts for India," Dhawan told IANS.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi continues to show wonders in the ongoing IPL 2026. The 15-year-old prodigy has already smoked some of the best bowlers in the world this season, named Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood, and has shown incredible calmness and style that is well beyond his years.

Suryavanshi passed Abhishek Sharma to become the season's top run-scorer after scoring a blistering 43 runs in 16 balls against the Punjab Kings. He has now scored 400 runs on just 168 balls, with a strike rate of 238.09. He reached the milestone in just 167 deliveries, making him the fastest batter to reach 400 runs in a single IPL season.

Dhawan also backed the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming ODI World Cup. "Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both are experienced, and you need experience going into the ODI WC, which is only a year away."

Talking about his favourite IPL team, Dhawan said, "I am supporting Punjab Kings as I have played with them before. The future of Shreyas Iyer is bright. The way he is leading Punjab is amazing."

--IANS

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