Ariana Grande’s new album ‘Petal’ to release in July

Los Angeles, April 29 (IANS) Actress-singer Ariana Grande, who was earlier trolled during the ‘Wicked: For Good’ press tour, has announced the title and release date of her eighth studio album.

The album is titled, ‘Petal’, and is executive produced and co-written by Grande and Ilya. The song will hit the airwaves on July 31, reports ‘Variety’.

In the announcement, Grande describes the album as, “Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging”.

As per ‘Variety’, Ilya (whose full name is Ilya Salmanzadeh) is a Swedish-Persian producer who worked extensively with hitmaker Max Martin, co-produced and co-wrote much of Grande’s 2024 album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and has clocked hits with Taylor Swift and Sam Smith, among many others. The album will be released under the label of Republic Records.

The album has been long expected, as Grande has been teasing it with photos of herself in the studio and announced a summer tour launching in June.

The announcement comes on the heels of her three years of work around the film ‘Wicked’ and its sequel, as well as ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and its 2025 deluxe edition. While the tour was pegged to “Eternal Sunshine” when it was announced last year, it seems likely the new album will be a highlight of it. Ariana said that the tour could be her last “for a long time”.

She said on Amy Poehler’s ‘Good Hang’ podcast, “The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up. I don’t want to say anything definitive. I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long, long time. I’m going to give it my all and it’s going to be beautiful”.

--IANS

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