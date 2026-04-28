IPL can't 'afford sub-standard officiating', says Lalit Modi over latest umpiring controversy in the league

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Former Commissioner and founder Lalit Modi has advised the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council to appoint world-class match officials so as to have consistent decisions during matches.

Modi's advice to the IPL came following the latest incident of controversial decision-making when Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out 'obstructing the field' in the match against Lucknow Super Giants recently.

Raghuvanshi slipped and fell while trying to make ground when sent back by his partner, and the throw hit his body, unintentionally. The LSG players appealed, and the third umpire gave him out for obstructing the field. The decision has generated huge controversy as many people felt that there was no intention on the part of Raghuvanshi to obstruct the ball and had changed the direction in attempting to get into the crease.

Modi told the IPL governing council that it can not afford sub-standard officiation as IPL is the most valuable cricket league in the world, and such controversies impact its value.

“The IPL is the most valuable cricket league in the world — it cannot afford sub-standard officiating. When decisions are rushed and inconsistent, it damages the credibility of the competition. The BCCI must take responsibility and restore the level of professionalism that once made the league the global benchmark,” Lalit Modi said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, Modi also wrote how he had made it a point to get the best umpires to officiate in the IPL and expressed disappointment that the BCCI has now abandoned that rule to allegedly save money.

"In my time, I made it a point only to have the BEST GLOBAL UMPIRES FROM AROUND THE WORLD through the @ICC. It’s a shame that the BCCI has abandoned that rule now. Three things that were engraved into my running the @ipl were 1. ICC umpires. 2. ICC Anti-Corruption Team. 3. Management of the tournament by @IMG," Modi wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

"All three things have been abandoned for a cheaper solution. For Heaven’s sake, we OWN THE WORLD'S MOST PROFITABLE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LEAGUE - stop this nickel and dimming and get back on track. Do what’s good for the GAME and IMPROVE FAN EXPERIENCE. If I don’t call this out. No one else will. The fans and players and owners don’t deserve this," he said in his post.

He asked the BCCI and its administrators to wake up in time to avoid downgrading the game.

"The problem is that the people governing the game have no stake in the game. So, really don’t know what they are doing - very unfortunate. Cutting corners is a sure way of slowly downgrading the game. Wake up," said Modi.

--IANS

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