April 29, 2026 12:36 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: ‘Dubey and Ferreira played really well’, says PBKS skipper Iyer after first defeat

‘Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira played really well’, says Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer after suffering first defeat in the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

New Chandigarh, April 28 (IANS) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer praised Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey for playing really well after the Rajasthan Royals served hosts their first defeat of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

“I think 222 was a very good score. It was an exceptional performance, especially on this wicket, which was a bit sticky and slow. We planned to bowl slower and focus on yorkers. I think we fell short there. Also, they played really well, Dubey and Ferreira with that partnership,” Iyer said after the match.

Punjab Kings had earlier scored 222/4, boosted by an explosive unbeaten 62 off 22 balls from Marcus Stoinis and a solid 59 off 44 from Prabhsimran Singh. Contributions from Iyer (30) and Cooper Connolly (30) kept the innings on track before Stoinis’ late surge lifted them past 220.

However, Rajasthan Royals quickly chased it down with six wickets in hand. This was largely due to a game-changing, unbeaten 77-run partnership off just 32 balls between Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey. Their aggressive play in the final overs turned what looked like a challenging chase into an easy finish.

Discussing the challenges bowlers face in this format, Iyer said, “In this format, many players have changed their game. Many go big from ball one. It's a big challenge for bowlers to come up with plans. But in the end, it’s all about execution. Today was just not our day.”

Rajasthan’s chase started strongly with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hitting 43 off 16 balls, followed by a fluent half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27). Although PBKS briefly fought back during the middle overs—particularly with tight spells from Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal—they couldn’t finish the game.

“I think it’s important that we stick to what we've been doing. We need to follow our process. We finished the game and then had a travel day. The body was also tired. But that can't be the excuse here. We need to get back to the drawing board before coming back,” Iyer added when discussing the way forward.

Despite the loss, the PBKS captain remained hopeful. “This is our first loss of the season. It definitely teaches you a lot. It was one of those games where things didn't go our way. Looking back, we could have done things differently. But we have to stay positive as we move forward.”

Iyer also praised his spinners, emphasising Harpreet Brar’s impressive performance. “I felt it was hard to score off the spinners. Harpreet Brar, in his first game, showed great character and only gave away 25 runs in his four overs. Hats off to him for stepping up like this in his first game and becoming our best bowler,” he said.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

IPL can't 'afford sub-standard officiating', says Lalit Modi over latest umpiring controversy involving KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

IPL can't 'afford sub-standard officiating', says Lalit Modi over latest umpiring controversy in the league

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag caught smoking inside the dressing room during their match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo credit: Riyan Parag

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag allegedly caught smoking inside the dressing room

Kangana Ranaut marks 20 years in the showbiz by sharing glimpses of her first portfolio

Kangana Ranaut marks 20 years in the showbiz by sharing glimpses of her first portfolio

‘Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira played really well’, says Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer after suffering first defeat in the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: ‘Dubey and Ferreira played really well’, says PBKS skipper Iyer after first defeat

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma offer each other sweets during a press conference following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in local body elections across the state in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BJP4Gujarat)

‘Lotus bloomed due to workers’: Gujarat CM on poll victory​

Unbeaten Donovan Ferreira serves Punjab Kings their first defeat as they slump to six-wicket loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Unbeaten Ferreira serves Punjab Kings their first defeat

'Really impressed by the way he is taking on bowlers', says Shikhar Dhawan on Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Really impressed by the way he is taking on bowlers', says Dhawan on Sooryavanshi

China dominates sailing with five gold medals; Zhao breaks men's speed world record in the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Asian Beach Games: China rule sailing with five gold medals; Zhao breaks men's speed world record

Gujarat local poll: BJP gains complete control of 15 municipal ​corporations

Gujarat local poll: BJP gains complete control of 15 municipal ​corporations

Spain's Rafael Jodar reaches first Masters 1000 quarterfinals, sets blockbuster clash with Jannik Sinner in the Madrid Open in Madrid on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

Madrid Open: Jodar reaches first Masters 1000 QF, sets blockbuster clash with Sinner