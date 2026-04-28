‘Lotus bloomed due to workers’: Gujarat CM on poll victory​

Ahmedabad, April 28 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Tuesday that the sustained organisational effort of workers drove the BJP’s decisive victory in Gujarat’s local self-government elections.​

He said that as a result of the hard work of every worker, the lotus has bloomed across the state.

Addressing a victory celebration in Ahmedabad, Patel expressed gratitude to the people of the state, saying, “Today’s victory is a triumph of the people’s trust in the BJP and the positive politics of development.”​

He added that Gujarat had “once again endorsed the politics of development” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.​

Referring to the campaign, Patel said, “During the development pledge meetings, roadshows and public interactions held across districts, talukas and cities, the mood of the people was clear that they had resolved to ensure BJP’s victory even before voting.”​

He further stated, “With the resolve of ‘Developed India at 2047’, the determination for a developed Gujarat has been further strengthened from villages to cities and across all levels through this massive mandate.”​

Patel added that the BJP had consistently presented its development record, saying that governance based on development had required parties to place their work before the electorate.​

Emphasising responsibility, he said, “With this grand victory, our responsibility has also increased, and keeping the interests of the last person at the centre, we will continue service work with transparency, enthusiasm and commitment.”​

He added that “good governance policies, public welfare programmes and schemes have been appreciated by the people, resulting in this historic victory.”​

BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma attributed the outcome to both governance and grassroots work, stating, “This victory is the result of various people-oriented schemes implemented under the leadership of Narendra Modi and the 365 days of day-and-night service and dedication of BJP workers.”​

He said the electorate had backed the party’s leadership and development agenda across the state.​

Highlighting organisational efforts, Vishwakarma said, “Following the mantra ‘win the booth, win the election’, BJP workers worked at every booth, even in intense heat, to secure this victory and create a new history.”​

He added that the BJP had won “all 15 municipal corporations, 33 out of 34 district panchayats and 76 out of 84 municipalities” in the state.​

Criticising opponents, he said, “The people have rejected those who appear only during elections, and such elements will also be wiped out from Gujarat in the 2027 Assembly elections.”​

The victory event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, MLAs, party office-bearers, newly elected representatives, and workers following the announcement of results across Gujarat's local bodies.​

--IANS

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