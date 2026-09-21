'Valimai' fame Kartikeya Gummakonda turns director with 'Comeback'; Special glimpse video shows he plays a boxer!

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda, best known for his work in the Telugu film 'RX 100' and the Tamil film 'Valimai', has now turned director with his upcoming film 'Comeback'.

Kartikeya Creative Works, the actor's production house, announced the project on his birthday through a special glimpse video. The announcement has come as a pleasant surprise for audiences who have been waiting for Kartikeya to make a comeback for the past two years after 'Bhaje Vaayu Vegam'.

Kartikeya not only plays the lead in this film but also doubles up as its director. The dual responsibility has raised the stakes for this comeback film after a noticeable gap in his filmography. His wife, Lohitha Reddy, serves as the producer of this film. The family-led production will grace the big screens in 2027.

The glimpse video frames the story through a voiceover. We get to know that Kartikeya is a boxer who has been missing in action for over three years. The protagonist has been written off by many. Questions emerge over what he can achieve with his return after such a break, and that the move clearly carries risk because the intervening years remain unexplained. But unmindful of these disturbing, distracting voices is a boxer who is focused on nothing else but his preparation...

The glimpse video gives the impression that audiences can expect a boxing movie that favors grit and personal stakes over flashy excess. The training sequences showcased in the glimpse video feel real, highlighting effectively the mental and physical demands on a sportsman looking to make a comeback.

The film boasts of a fine technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Jagadeesh Cheekati and music is by the talented music director Vijay Bulganin. Editing for the film is by the gifted Kalyan Suryaprakash. Costumes for the film have been designed by Shilpa Tanguturu and Surya Akella is to serve as the creative director of the film. Sudheer Telaprolu is serving as the Executive Producer of the film.

--IANS

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