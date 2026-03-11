US lawmakers move bill to address teacher shortage

Washington, March 11 (IANS) US lawmakers introduced legislation to tackle teacher shortages across the country, proposing federal grants and training programmes to help schools recruit, prepare, and retain educators.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens, alongside Senator Tina Smith and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, introduced the Addressing Teacher Shortages Act, bicameral legislations designed to strengthen the teaching workforce and support students across the United States.

Across the country, school districts are struggling to identify and hire qualified educators, particularly in high-demand fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and special education. The shortages have placed additional pressure on teachers already working in the system and have affected several communities.

“As the daughter of a public school teacher, I know teachers are the backbone of our education system and the foundation of opportunity for every student,” Stevens said.

“The Addressing Teacher Shortages Act invests in Michigan’s educators by expanding teacher preparation programs, strengthening mentorship opportunities, and building pathways for the next generation of teachers right here in our communities.”

Smith said schools across Minnesota have repeatedly raised concerns about the growing difficulty of filling teaching positions.

“Smaller and rural districts particularly struggle to fill spots, but no matter where it is, we can’t seem to hire teachers in key subjects like STEM, technical education, and special education. These shortages hurt our students the most, and that’s why this legislation is so critical. Our kids deserve fully staffed schools.”

Hayes said shortages in specialised teaching areas have already been identified in several states.

“In 2025, the Connecticut Department of Education identified 11 certification areas, ranging from math to special education, as experiencing critical shortages. Teacher shortages affect student outcomes,” she said.

“Expanding the educator pipeline, enhancing professional development, and improving teacher preparation will help attract and retain those we need most into the profession. The Addressing Teacher Shortages Act is a positive step in addressing these issues.”

Under the proposed legislation, the federal government would establish a competitive grant programme through which school districts could apply for five years of funding to strengthen teacher recruitment, training, and retention.

The bill would also provide staffing resources within the US Department of Education to help under-resourced communities apply for and access the grants.

The legislation also encourages programmes that motivate students pursuing STEM majors to take education coursework and consider teaching careers. Funding could further support teacher preparation pathways in secondary schools.

In addition to recruitment efforts, the bill outlines strategies aimed at retaining teachers already in the profession. These include expanding access to technology for professional development in rural areas, supporting teachers seeking additional certifications, and providing induction programmes for new educators.

The proposal also allows support measures such as tuition assistance, housing allowances or stipends for student teachers and early-career educators, as well as professional development for school leaders focused on improving teacher retention.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the legislation addresses challenges faced by schools and educators nationwide.

