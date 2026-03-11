Animals in distress: Amid West Asia conflict people abandon pets as they flee Dubai

Dubai, March 11 (IANS) As rising tensions and missile threats push residents to leave parts of the Middle East, animal rescue groups in Dubai say they are witnessing a troubling increase in abandoned pets, with many dogs, cats, fish and turtles being left behind as families scramble to evacuate the region.

According to reports, shelters and rescue organisations across the city are struggling to manage a sudden spike in the number of animals being deserted.

The growing crisis has become particularly concerning for groups such as K9 Friends, which say they have been flooded with requests from pet owners seeking to surrender their animals or asking for help rehoming them before departing the country.

Animal welfare organisations say the surge appears to be linked to residents making hurried plans to leave amid uncertainty in the region. Many owners, they claim, are finding it difficult to navigate the complex procedures required to relocate pets internationally.

Animal rescue experts say the best thing for people to do is to board their pets in the commercial boarding facilities available throughout the UAE and keep the pet there till they return to the country or till they can arrange for their travel overseas.

Veterinarians in Dubai have also reported a noticeable increase in inquiries from pet owners about euthanising their animals.

Some owners, faced with expensive relocation costs, extensive paperwork requirements and limited availability of pet-friendly flights, have allegedly approached clinics asking for even healthy pets to be put down instead of taking them along.

Images circulating on the social media platform X appear to show the scale of the problem.

In some photographs, dogs can be seen tied to lamp posts without food or water, while other animals appear to have been abandoned on the streets under the intense heat.

Animal welfare volunteers say they have also encountered cats and puppies left outside homes or rescue shelters in crates.

In one particularly distressing incident reported by The Sun, an animal rescuer found a cat along with four kittens abandoned in a crate outside a residence.

Rescue organisations say they are now urgently trying to arrange foster homes and temporary shelters as the number of abandoned animals continues to rise.

Hundreds of posts about deserted pets have begun appearing on local social media groups, where volunteers are sharing photographs and appealing to residents to adopt or temporarily care for the animals.

Some reports have also suggested that pets have been left behind along desert routes leading towards the Oman border, as residents attempt to exit the region by road during the ongoing tensions.

Animal welfare advocates say the situation underscores the vulnerability of domestic animals during periods of conflict, instability and displacement.

For many shelters that were already operating at full capacity, the sudden influx of abandoned pets has created an overwhelming challenge and serves as a stark reminder that in moments of panic and uncertainty, the most helpless and voiceless companions are often the ones left behind.

--IANS

sd/rad