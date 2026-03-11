Aditi Bhatia on ‘The Kerala Story 2’: Will hold this journey so close to my heart

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Aditi Bhatia took a moment to express gratitude towards the cast and crew of her latest release, “The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond”, thanking the team that helped bring the project to life.

Aditi posted a string of images featuring her along with the producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan Singh, among other members from the sets of the film, which also stars Ulka Gupta and Aishwarya Ojha. The film follows three women who become victims of an abusive plot after marrying outside their religion.

Penning a heartfelt note, the actress reflected on the experience of working on the film and acknowledged the many people who contributed behind the scenes.

“A film is the sum of so many unseen hands working with heart. Grateful for this wonderful crew who made every day on set special. I learnt so much & will always hold this journey so close to my heart. Thank you for everything,” Aditi wrote.

She thanked Mukesh Chabbra and wrote: “@castingchabbra thank you for believing in me. You’ve always pushed me to aim higher, I’m so grateful to have been casted by you on this.”

Talking about the producer Vipul, she mentioned: “@sunshinepicturesofficial Vipul sir & @aashin_shah I admire the way of working & the courage that y’all hold. Thank you for such a memorable experience.”

“@kamakhayanrsingh & @me.amarnath divya wouldn’t be possible without your guidance and support,” she wrote about the director.

Heaping praise on the other cast and crew member, Aditi wrote: “@ganeshacharyaa @meetali_parmar Jayshree mam, Mangu sir, Sachin da for the most wonderful choreographies @kavirajlaique thank you for your help with the dialect @abhijeetchaodp for the best cinematography and for being so patient @radhikamehra & team for the impeccable detail to my look. @yuktamkhoslla @bhaktivasanii @rajivkumaractor @shwetamunshi for being the best co actors i could’ve asked for @kanhaiyamakeup dipali didi for the best hair & makeup To the most amazing cast & crew.”

Talking about the actress, Aditi started off her career as a child actor, having featured in the advertisements, followed by various films like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance, and Sargoshiyan. In 2015, she portrayed Bubbly Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq. From 2016 to 2019, she portrayed Ruhi Bhalla in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

--IANS

dc/