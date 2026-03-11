Malaika Arora calls Navjot Singh Sidhu her ‘lifelong friend’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora in a surprising revelation revealed that veteran politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is one of her closest friends, saying their bond has grown stronger over the years.

Speaking during a recent episode of the comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show, Malaika opened up about the rare possibility of forming deep friendships in the later stage of life.

She further described Sidhu, fondly known as “Sherry,” as a true friend of hers.

“After a certain age we say that we don’t make many friends. In fact, we can’t even make one because no one has time. But I have made a true friend in Sherry, literally,” Malaika said.

She added, “The biggest thing is that my love for him is that true love where he cannot hurt my heart all my life.”

For the uninitiated, Malaika and Sidhu previously have shared the judging panel on the popular talent reality show India's Got Talent, where their camaraderie and playful banter often became a highlight of the show.

On the same show, Sidhu went on to praise his BFF Malaika for her discipline and personality.

“I have never seen a more grounded celebrity,” Sidhu said. He added that despite her glamourous public image, she remains very focused and organised in her personal routine.

“Her feet are firmly on the ground… she eats on time. She has an entourage of 56,” he said during the conversation.

Malaika Arora had also revealed that Navjot Singh Sidhu sends 'White Makhan' for her every 15-20 days.

The host Kapil Sharma was heard telling Malaika, "Ma'am, Amritsar's food is very famous - Kulcha. Have you seen the white butter (Makhan) on kulcha? It reminds me of you."

Before Malaika could react, Navjot Singh Sidhu asked her, "Malaika mam, what do you get from my house?"

Malaika then revealed that within a gap of every 15-20 days, Navjot Singh Sidhu sends her white butter, some snacks, along with some Jaggery (Gud).

"Every 15 or 20 days, he sends me white butter from his house, along with some snacks and jaggery," said Malaika.

To this, Kapil objects, saying that Navjot Singh Sidhu met Malaika only last year and sends her so much stuff, and they have known each other for almost 20 years now, still, he has never even given him even fennel seeds and jaggery (Saunf and Gud), further drawing laughter deon the audience.

–IANS

rd/