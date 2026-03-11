Michael Douglas, Michael J. Fox spark nostalgia with ‘The American President’ reunion

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Hollywood stars Michael Douglas and Michael J. Fox are having a reunion 31 years after the debut of their film, The American President, which was released in 1995.

A photo posted by Fox on his Instagram account showed the two actors seated next to one another.

He captioned the photo: "Another Cali reunion. My American President"

The film featured Douglas, 81, as widowed US President Andrew Shepherd, who falls in love with a beautiful lobbyist named Sydney Ellen Wade. Fox plays Lewis Rothschild, a staffer to the president.

The film was about President Andrew Shepherd, nearing the end of his term, who falls in love with Sydney, an environmental lobbyist, while attempting to pass a crime control bill and campaigning for a second term.

The movie was produced by the late Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin and ended up being the precursor to Sorkin’s series The West Wing. The movie was nominated for five Golden Globes and one Oscar, for best score, reports people.com.

Fox has reunited with some former castmates recently and also shared a dinner he had with Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd.

In a photo of that meeting, which Fox also shared on his official Instagram account, the two could be seen seated next to one another at a restaurant.

Fox captioned the photo: "Dining with my bestie at the beach. Next year BTTF is 41. Great Scott. Chris will be. That’s some serious.”

Fox is currently starring in Shrinking season 3 alongside Harrison Ford.

The actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, came out of retirement to guest star as Gerry, a patient with Parkinson’s. In the show, Gerry befriends Dr. Paul Rhoades as they both navigate life with the neurodegenerative disease.

The Back to the Future actor told people.com that “it was amazing” to work opposite Ford.

