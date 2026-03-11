March 11, 2026 12:09 PM हिंदी

Pooja Batra enjoys golden sunset: Transports me to a different vibe

Pooja Batra enjoys golden sunset: Transports me to a different vibe

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Pooja Batra shared a stunning sunset moment on social media, revealing how the magical hour shifts her mood and energy.

The actress took to Instagram to post a striking photograph of herself gazing at the sunset through a large window overlooking a waterfront.

In the image, Pooja could be seen standing with her back to the camera, dressed in a shimmering gold backless gown that cascades to the floor. Her soft curls rest on her shoulders as she looks out at the sky.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sunsets transport me to a different vibe.”

Talking about Pooja, she began modeling at a young age and has participated in over 250 modelling events and ad campaigns. She gained prominence in 1993 when she was crowned Miss India International.

The actress entered Bollywood in 1997 with her debut film 'Virasat', starring Anil Kapoor, and later appeared in 'Bhai' with Suniel Shetty.

Pooja, who is is related to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a martyr decorated with India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Nayak: The Real Hero', and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others.

She was last seen on screen in 2021 in 'Squad', an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay.

It stars Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra and Malvika Raaj in lead roles. The film centers around an elite STF squad tasked with the responsibility of protecting the granddaughter of a scientist who possesses a blueprint of a lethal cyborg program.

Pooja had recently joined forces with filmmaker Joe Rajan for the English short film, ‘Echoes of Us’. The film, which entered production, is an emotional cross-cultural drama that marks the much-anticipated acting debut of television presenter and singer Iulia Vantur.

The film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection, and stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. The film is written and directed by Joe Rajan, and promises a poignant narrative that resonates across cultures and borders.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Maha CM Fadnavis felicitates captain Suryakumar, Shivam after T20 WC glory

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis felicitates captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube after T20 WC glory

TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, other home appliances shares surge up to 14 pc amid LPG shortage fears

Experts call for easing pressure on LPG demand as Induction cooker makers' shares rise

Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over song 'Tateeree': Artists shape imagination

Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over song 'Tateeree': Artists shape imagination

Anupam Kher pens letter to his 16-year-old self, says 'he'll always remain ‘Bittoo from Shimla'

Anupam Kher pens letter to his 16-year-old self, says 'he'll always remain ‘Bittoo from Shimla'

Palash Sen enjoys a Marathi meal in London

Palash Sen enjoys a Marathi meal in London

Kohli starts preparations for IPL 2026; RCB say, 'run machine looks well oiled'

Kohli starts preparations for IPL 2026; RCB say, 'run machine looks well oiled'

Rachel Zegler says ‘Snow White’ casting backlash was ‘really confusing’

Rachel Zegler says ‘Snow White’ casting backlash was ‘really confusing’

Sharad Kelkar: Indians are driven by extraordinary resilience

Sharad Kelkar: Indians are driven by extraordinary resilience

Thousands of Instagram users report messaging glitches, chat themes disappearance

Thousands of Instagram users report messaging glitches, chat themes disappearance

Four years on, Dhaka's new 250-bed hospital still lies unused amid staff shortage: Report

Four years on, Dhaka's new 250-bed hospital still lies unused amid staff shortage: Report