Pooja Batra enjoys golden sunset: Transports me to a different vibe

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actress Pooja Batra shared a stunning sunset moment on social media, revealing how the magical hour shifts her mood and energy.

The actress took to Instagram to post a striking photograph of herself gazing at the sunset through a large window overlooking a waterfront.

In the image, Pooja could be seen standing with her back to the camera, dressed in a shimmering gold backless gown that cascades to the floor. Her soft curls rest on her shoulders as she looks out at the sky.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sunsets transport me to a different vibe.”

Talking about Pooja, she began modeling at a young age and has participated in over 250 modelling events and ad campaigns. She gained prominence in 1993 when she was crowned Miss India International.

The actress entered Bollywood in 1997 with her debut film 'Virasat', starring Anil Kapoor, and later appeared in 'Bhai' with Suniel Shetty.

Pooja, who is is related to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a martyr decorated with India's highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra, made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as 'Haseena Maan Jayegi', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye', 'Nayak: The Real Hero', and 'Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story', which was showcased at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004, among others.

She was last seen on screen in 2021 in 'Squad', an action thriller directed by Nilesh Sahay.

It stars Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra and Malvika Raaj in lead roles. The film centers around an elite STF squad tasked with the responsibility of protecting the granddaughter of a scientist who possesses a blueprint of a lethal cyborg program.

Pooja had recently joined forces with filmmaker Joe Rajan for the English short film, ‘Echoes of Us’. The film, which entered production, is an emotional cross-cultural drama that marks the much-anticipated acting debut of television presenter and singer Iulia Vantur.

The film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection, and stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. The film is written and directed by Joe Rajan, and promises a poignant narrative that resonates across cultures and borders.

