US launches FIFA PASS for World Cup visa rush

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) The United States is preparing to welcome visitors from across the world for what it says will be the “largest and greatest FIFA World Cup in history,” with the Trump Administration announcing a new fast-track visa initiative aimed at millions of foreign football fans expected to travel to the country

Beginning January 20, the State Department is launching the FIFA Priority Appointment Schedule System, known as FIFA PASS, a programme designed specifically for World Cup ticket holders who require US visas, a senior State Department official said.

“As part of the Trump Administration’s commitment to making this an incredible, successful event,” the official said, the new system is intended to ensure that legitimate fans are able to secure visa appointments in time for the tournament.

Under FIFA PASS, all confirmed ticket holders will have access to prioritised visa interview appointments ahead of the World Cup, giving applicants an expedited pathway through US consular processing before the tournament begins.

At the same time, the official stressed that the programme would not dilute US immigration standards.

“At the visa appointment, the applicant must show they qualify for the visa and plan to follow our laws and leave at the end of the tournament,” the official said, adding that “America’s safety and the security of our borders will ALWAYS come first.”

To further support a successful FIFA World Cup, the State Department is deploying more than 500 additional consular staff to process FWC26 visa applications, maintaining the same rigorous security standards applied to all applicants, the official said.

These deployments will maintain “the same rigorous security standards applied to all applicants,” even as processing capacity is expanded, the official noted.

The department has also moved to shorten visa wait times globally. According to the senior official, in more than 80 per cent of countries worldwide, applicants can now schedule a US visitor visa interview appointment in less than 60 days, a significant reduction compared to earlier backlogs.

Fans planning to attend the tournament who require visas have been urged to apply as early as possible in their country of nationality or residence. The State Department has directed prospective travellers to the dedicated FIFA World Cup 26 visa information portal on its official website.

The official said the combination of FIFA PASS, additional staffing and reduced interview wait times is intended to support a smooth and secure World Cup experience for visitors, while ensuring that US immigration laws are fully enforced throughout the process.

The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11, with matches spread across multiple host cities. It will be the organisation’s largest event to date, featuring 48 national teams. Eleven US cities will host 78 matches, including the final in the New York New Jersey Stadium.

It is being jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament is shared by three countries. It will also be the first World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team format, significantly increasing the number of matches and visiting fans.

