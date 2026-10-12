US judge blocks taxpayer-funded Trump ads

Washington, Oct 12 (IANS) A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump's administration to immediately stop airing taxpayer-funded television advertisements promoting President Donald Trump, handing a legal victory to groups challenging the use of government money for political messaging weeks before the November midterm elections.

US District Judge Jennifer L. Rochon in New York on Sunday (local time) issued a temporary restraining order barring the administration from developing, placing or broadcasting the disputed advertisements for 14 days.

The order also requires federal officials to cancel any remaining advertising placements, including commercials scheduled to air Sunday evening.

The ruling followed a lawsuit filed by Common Cause, a government watchdog organisation, alongside a labour union, its political action committee and an Alabama state legislative candidate.

The plaintiffs argued that the administration had improperly diverted taxpayer money towards advertisements designed to promote Trump and influence the political environment ahead of the November 3 congressional elections.

The Department of Homeland Security had allocated $20 million for the advertising campaign, which featured the president and highlighted his administration's policies and achievements.

The money came from funds Congress had appropriated for immigration enforcement activities.

The advertisements began appearing on television in September. It immediately drew criticism from Democrats and government accountability groups over whether federal funds could legally be used to promote the president's political image.

The plaintiffs maintained that the campaign violated restrictions on using appropriated federal money for publicity or propaganda.

In granting temporary relief, Rochon directed the administration to cancel existing advertising arrangements and refrain from entering into new agreements involving the disputed commercials.

The order does not constitute a final ruling on whether the advertisements violated federal law. The underlying litigation will continue.

The Justice Department had opposed the request for emergency judicial intervention, arguing that the advertising campaign was already scheduled to end on Sunday.

In a court filing, government lawyers said the Department of Homeland Security had no plans to purchase additional advertising time for the campaign.

The administration also challenged the plaintiffs' legal standing to bring the case and questioned whether the dispute justified immediate court intervention.

The White House has defended the advertisements as public service announcements intended to inform Americans about government policies and accomplishments.

Administration officials have argued that previous presidents from both major political parties used public funds to communicate their policy priorities.

Trump had earlier said that future advertisements would be financed through his political action committee rather than taxpayer funds, although he did not commit to reimbursing the government for money already spent.

The ruling was welcomed by the organisations challenging the campaign.

"We are pleased the court acted swiftly to prevent more taxpayer dollars from being used for such blatantly unlawful political propaganda," the coalition said in a statement released by Democracy Forward, one of the organisations representing the plaintiffs.

The coalition argued that government resources should not be used to influence electoral outcomes.

The New York case is one of several legal challenges brought against the advertising campaign.

The Democratic National Committee has separately sued the administration in Washington, alleging that the advertisements violated federal spending restrictions and disadvantaged Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

The DNC filed its lawsuit on October 7 and subsequently sought emergency relief to stop additional government-funded broadcasts.

The controversy comes as Republicans and Democrats prepare for the November 3 midterm elections, when control of Congress will be contested. Although Trump is not on the ballot, the results will determine the balance of legislative power during the remainder of his presidency.

--IANS

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