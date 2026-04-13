US-Iran temporary truce offers fragile window for de-escalation: Report

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The ongoing two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran offers a narrow window for de-escalation, with its durability uncertain, a report said on Monday.

Writing for India Narrative, former Indian diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma stated that what is clear, however, is that the conflict extends beyond territorial disputes or immediate retaliation, reflecting a deeper struggle over the nature of regional order and the principles that will shape its future.

He stressed that while military outcomes may influence the immediate balance, they are unlikely to settle the broader contest over the long-term regional order that will endure beyond the ceasefire.

"The continuing conflict in West Asia has destabilised the balance that had existed in the region for decades. Its complex implications extend much beyond the region. The conflict hastened the transition from a rules-based international order to one shaped by the selective application of military power and managed instability. In doing so, it raised a deeper question: whether the principle of 'might is right' is once again shaping the language of international conduct," Ambassador Verma detailed.

According to the seasoned diplomat, the sharply divergent demands from both sides have complicated the temporary ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

“Iran has insisted on prior conditions such as a halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon, the release of its frozen financial assets, and, more broadly, the withdrawal of US forces from the region and recognition of its strategic autonomy, including control over the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the United States has pushed for stringent limits on Iran's nuclear programme, including the removal of enriched uranium, restrictions on its ballistic missile capabilities, and an end to support for regional proxy groups, along with guarantees for free navigation through key maritime routes,” Verma mentioned.

“These demands reflect fundamentally different security priorities, making any durable cessation of hostilities contingent on difficult and politically sensitive compromises,” he added.

Verma emphasised that for India, the conflict carries several important implications. It underscores the need to strengthen energy security while diversifying supply sources amid growing global uncertainty. It further highlights the significance of maintaining strategic autonomy, enabling India to engage with multiple actors while steering clear of regional entanglement.

“Additionally, India has an opportunity to contribute constructively through humanitarian assistance, multilateral engagement, and sustained diplomatic outreach. A key question is whether India can leverage its strategic autonomy more actively to support conflict mitigation or whether its future engagements need recalibration to build greater trust among diverse stakeholders,” Verma mentioned.

“More broadly, the crisis highlights the extent to which regional conflicts can have global consequences. In an interconnected world, instability in West Asia inevitably affects economic, political, and security dynamics far beyond the region," he noted.

--IANS

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