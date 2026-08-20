US invokes emergency authority to protect power supply for 65 million

Washington, Aug 20 (IANS) The Trump administration has invoked emergency federal authority to reduce the risk of power outages across the US Mid-Atlantic region, which supplies electricity to about 65 million people in 13 states and Washington, D.C.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued the emergency order on Wednesday (local time) under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, allowing a generating unit in Maryland to continue operating beyond its current limit to meet anticipated electricity demand.

The order permits PJM Interconnection, in coordination with Talen Energy Corporation, to operate Unit 4 at the Wagner Generating Station in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

PJM, the regional transmission organisation responsible for coordinating electricity supplies across much of the Mid-Atlantic, requested federal intervention because it expects to need the generating unit during periods of high demand.

“Energy shortfalls for 65 million Americans are simply unacceptable,” Wright said.

“Previous orders in the mid-Atlantic region have helped keep the lights on, and I am confident this order will help do so in the coming months as well,” he said.

“Today’s order helps temporarily address the urgent need to strengthen grid reliability and ensure Americans across the mid-Atlantic region have access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy regardless of whether the sun shines or wind blows,” Wright added.

The Energy Department said the emergency order would strengthen grid reliability and minimise the threat of electricity shortages. It will remain effective from August 20 through November 17.

PJM had asked the department to permit Wagner Unit 4 to operate beyond its existing limit after warning that the facility would continue to be needed during periods of elevated electricity consumption.

The order highlights mounting pressure on US electricity networks as utilities confront extreme weather, the retirement of older power plants and rapidly rising demand from data centres, artificial intelligence systems and manufacturing facilities.

The Mid-Atlantic region includes some of the country’s largest concentrations of data centres. Northern Virginia, in particular, has emerged as a major global hub for facilities that process and store internet and cloud-computing traffic.

Technology companies are investing billions of dollars in new data centres as the use of artificial intelligence expands. Those facilities require large and uninterrupted electricity supplies for computing equipment and cooling systems.

The increase in power consumption has forced federal and state authorities to confront questions about whether electricity generation and transmission infrastructure can keep pace with planned development.

Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act gives the Energy Secretary authority to direct temporary electricity generation or transmission measures during emergencies. Such orders are generally used when officials determine that shortages or reliability problems pose a risk to consumers.

--IANS

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