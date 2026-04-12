US intel sees China weighing Iran support

Washington, April 12 (IANS) US intelligence assessments cited by American media suggest China may be weighing a more active role in Iran’s conflict, even as Beijing seeks to avoid a wider war.

A report in The New York Times said US agencies have gathered information pointing to possible Chinese support to Iran, though officials stressed the intelligence is not definitive.

The report said there is “no evidence that the Chinese missiles have yet been used against American or Israeli forces during the conflict,” underscoring the uncertainty around the findings.

Still, US officials view even the possibility of Chinese involvement as significant, given the broader geopolitical stakes.

The report noted that Beijing appears cautious. Chinese officials are seen as eager to project themselves as a neutral party, even as internal discussions about supporting Iran indicate a more complex stance.

Former officials cited in the report said Iran relies on China for key components used in missiles and drones. Beijing, however, can argue such parts have civilian uses, allowing it to maintain plausible deniability.

China is also believed to have provided some intelligence support, according to the report, though details remain limited.

The developments come as US and Iranian officials hold direct talks in Islamabad to stabilise a fragile ceasefire after weeks of conflict.

US officials are watching closely whether any external backing could affect the negotiations or shift the balance on the ground.

Analysts say Beijing’s approach reflects a careful calculation. China has deep economic ties with Iran and is its largest oil customer, but it also has strong incentives to avoid escalation that could disrupt global trade.

The report said debate within China over sending missiles highlights the tension between those interests.

At the same time, Beijing’s public posture has emphasised restraint. Chinese officials have sought to protect their image as a neutral actor, particularly as they expand diplomatic and economic engagement in the Middle East.

--IANS

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