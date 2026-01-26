January 26, 2026 9:58 AM हिंदी

US, India share historic bond: Rubio

Washington, Jan 26 (IANS) The United States stressed the depth of its relationship with India, extending greetings to the country on Republic Day and highlighting expanding cooperation across strategic sectors and sustained engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

“The United States and India share a historic bond,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said as Washington congratulated the people of India on their national occasion.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of India on your Republic Day,” Rubio said.

The statement described the partnership as broad, longstanding, and crucial to regional peace and addressing global challenges.

It named defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies as key partnership areas, and emphasised broader Quad engagement.

The US-India relationship brings tangible benefits to both countries and the Indo-Pacific, reflecting deepening strategic collaboration.

Rubio underscored a commitment to advancing the US-India partnership and building on its current momentum.

“I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead,” he said.

India celebrates Republic Day annually on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of its Constitution in 1950, marking its transition into a sovereign democratic republic. The day is observed with ceremonial events in New Delhi, including a national parade, and celebrations across the country, highlighting constitutional values and democratic traditions.

US-India ties have grown over two decades to include defense, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges, becoming central to the Indo-Pacific framework as both nations promote stability, economic growth, and innovation with regional partners.

