US hasn't responded to its own proposals about Ukraine: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Moscow, June 24 (IANS) Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday noted that the US has still not responded to its own proposals for a Ukrainian settlement made in Alaska's Anchorage, media reports said.

In his remarks at the Primakov Readings international scientific and expert forum, Lavrov said Russia was given "absolutely concrete proposals" before the Russia-US Summit in Alaska, which were accepted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agency Tass reported.

"We thought we had reached an agreement there. But a week passes, then two. President (of the United States Donald) Trump went to Washington to consult with the Europeans. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy was also consulted there somehow. But in the end, we still don't have a response to the American proposal, which we supported," Lavrov said. "That's how the situation looks now."

The Russian Foreign Minister said the understandings reached in Alaska "were already a compromise".

"And now they're telling us, 'Listen, it's not working out yet, let's give in to something else.' We didn't give in to anything there. We simply agreed on how to end hostilities and begin resolving all other issues at the negotiating table. And we were reasonably confident that this would contribute to the achievement of the very goals the president had set, but in stages," he said, as per Tass.

Lavrov mentioned that it was the US that insisted on the need to remove the Ukraine issue and said that Russia had thought that they had resolved it in Alaska. He stated that the US has since extended previous sanctions imposed against Russia and imposed new ones.

President Putin and Trump met in Anchorage in August 2025 to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In December last year, Lavrov said that Moscow will continue to work for its goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions made regarding the end of the war. He stated that President Putin has clearly and unambiguously outlined the objectives of Moscow.

"Our specific objectives were clearly and unambiguously outlined publicly by our President and discussed in detail in Anchorage, where understandings were reached on how best to move toward achieving these goals in the context of not a ceasefire, not a temporary respite, but a sustainable peace. And we will move along this path, regardless of what deadlines anyone sets," Lavrov said at an Embassy roundtable on Ukraine's settlement, as per a Tass report.

"For us, the most important thing is the essence, and the essence concerns the security of the Russian Federation and the safety of the Russian people, whom the Kyiv regime has declared terrorists and deprived of all rights. This is our goal," he added.

--IANS

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