July 19, 2026 8:05 AM हिंदी

US forces launch new wave of strikes against Iran

US forces launch new wave of strikes against Iran

Washington, July 19 (IANS) US forces launched a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction, the US Central Command said in a statement.

"Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction," CENTCOM posted on X.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," according to the command.

Early on Saturday, the command said that two US service members were killed and one remains missing after a strike on a base in Jordan on Friday.

The deaths bring the total number of US military personnel killed to 16 since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.

Earlier, US forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on July 17 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities. U.S. forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships in addition to other assets," accoring to the command.

CENTCOM continues to hold Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction while fully enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports, the statement said adding, "More than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain vigilant, lethal, and ready."

The United States has launched waves of strikes on military sites and infrastructure in Iran's southern provinces in the past week, claiming they were aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz.

--IANS

rs/

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