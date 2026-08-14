August 14, 2026 1:56 PM हिंदी

100 'PM Vishwakarma' beneficiaries from Delhi-NCR invited for 80th Independence Day celebrations

100 'PM Vishwakarma' beneficiaries from Delhi-NCR invited for 80th Independence Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) As many as 100 beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma scheme from the Delhi-NCR region have been invited as special guests to witness the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort here, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the beneficiaries will attend the national celebration along with their spouses or companions.

It further noted that the special guests include women artisans engaged in various traditional trades, highlighting the scheme's focus on promoting women's economic empowerment, strengthening livelihood opportunities and preserving India's traditional crafts and cultural heritage.

As part of their participation, they will also be presented with souvenirs as a token of recognition and appreciation.

PM Vishwakarma scheme is one of the government's flagship initiatives that was launched to provide comprehensive support to artisans and craftspeople engaged in traditional trades.

The scheme provides assistance through skill upgradation, modern tools, financial support, digital enablement and market linkages, with the objective of promoting the socio-economic empowerment of artisans, strengthening traditional crafts and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

30 lakh traditional artisans and craftspeople have been registered under the scheme, according to the government.

The beneficiaries invited for the Independence Day celebrations represent the 18 traditional trades covered under PM Vishwakarma which include tailors, carpenters, goldsmiths, blacksmiths and locksmiths among others.

Additionally, the invited beneficiaries have availed various benefits under the scheme, including registration, basic skill training and toolkits along with other support available under the programme.

The ministry said the participation of PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries in the Independence Day celebrations is a recognition of the contribution of traditional artisans and craftspeople to India's cultural heritage.

Their presence at the Red Fort will provide them an opportunity to witness the 80th Independence Day celebrations and participate in the national event, it added.

--IANS

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