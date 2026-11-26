Washington, Nov 26 (IANS) A federal court in Washington has blocked President Donald Trump's latest attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, which helped bring the challenge on behalf of affected families.

The ruling in Nathan v. Trump concerns an August executive order targeting additional categories of US-born children after the Supreme Court rejected Trump's earlier citizenship restrictions in June.

The ACLU said the court rejected the administration's attempt to create further exceptions to the constitutional guarantee.

"The President cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws," the court said on Wednesday (local time).

Trump's August 6 order directed federal agencies to withhold recognition of citizenship from certain people when neither parent is a US citizen.

Its provisions covered children whose parents fall within the administration's definition of an "alien enemy", certain foreign-government employees, and parents involved in commercial arrangements to obtain citizenship through childbirth in the United States. The order expressly included paid surrogacy arrangements.

The foreign-government provision extended beyond ambassadors to include specified embassy and consulate staff, other employees acting in an official capacity.

The administration had argued that these categories fell outside the birthright-citizenship protections recognised by the Supreme Court.

In its explanation accompanying the August announcement, the White House said the measure was consistent with historical exceptions to birthright citizenship. Trump separately signed another order directing officials to curb travel to the United States for the purpose of obtaining citizenship through childbirth.

The ACLU and partner organisations filed the Washington lawsuit on Sept. 28. They had initially sought to challenge the August restrictions through the earlier citizenship case before bringing a separate action.

The groups involved include the Asian Law Caucus, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Democracy Defenders Fund, alongside national and regional ACLU organisations.

Wednesday's development concerns the newer restrictions. It follows the Supreme Court's June ruling protecting children who would have been denied citizenship under Trump's first order, according to the ACLU.

--IANS

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