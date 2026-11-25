Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who appeared on the latest episode of the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, roasted the show host, Karan Johar for asking vulgar questions that probe the sexual lives of the celebs.

The superstar graced the episode with actor and politician Ravi Kishan. During the episode, the show host asked him, “Two things you can say during an early morning workout and in the bedroom”.

Responding to the same, the superstar said, “So, let me tell you, he comes here. In this show, we roam around and come to the bedroom. I'm giving you a suggestion, Karan”.

To this, KJo said, “But I asked you a question, not a suggestion”.

The superstar said, “No, before answering the question, I want to give you a suggestion. Karan, this is your last season. Take two steps forward. Leave the bedroom and go to the bathroom. You talk about tiles, jet spray, and all these things that people want to know. I think you have taken two steps forward. I don't want to answer about this bedroom”.

“I don't want to answer. If I come to ‘Koffee With Karan’, I get angry hearing the name bedroom”, he added.

‘Koffee With Karan’ is infamous for asking personal questions to celebs in addition to the uncomfortable questions that often take down the members of the fraternity in lieu of a coffee hamper.

The show has led to many controversies over the statements that the celebs have made on the coffee couch as they get carried away courtesy the coffee hamper.

--IANS

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