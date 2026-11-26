New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin and other senior party leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda, will address public programmes on the occasion of Constitution Day on Thursday as part of the BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' celebrations.

Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas is observed on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin will address the public programme to be held in Patna's Gyan Bhawan Auditorium, where he will highlight the significance of the Constitution and the legacy of its principal architect, Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas' programme at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre in New Delhi at 3.30 p.m. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will also address the gathering on the National Constitution Day on November 26 in the presence of all city MPs and invited intellectuals.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda will participate in two programmes in Ahmedabad.

He will first pay floral tributes to the statue of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Sarangpur at 3.55 p.m. Later, at 4.30 p.m., he will address a public gathering organised to mark Constitution Day at Tagore Hall in Paldi.

The programmes come as political parties mark November 26 as Constitution Day, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

--IANS

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