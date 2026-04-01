US Ambassador Sergio Gor says Trump ‘deeply cares’ about US–India ties

Washington, April 1 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said he met President Donald Trump at the White House, adding the US leader “deeply cares about the relationship between the US and India!”, signalling continued focus on ties with New Delhi.

Gor shared details of the meeting in a brief public message after returning to the United States for a short visit.

“Back in the US for a few days. First stop, meeting with our GREAT President in the White House,” he said.

The ambassador did not disclose details of the discussions, and the White House has not issued a formal readout of the meeting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present in the Oval Office meeting, as per the picture shared by Gor.

The remarks come at a time when Washington is navigating multiple global challenges, including tensions in West Asia, even as it continues to prioritise key strategic partnerships.

Gor’s reference to Trump’s personal interest in US-India ties is likely to be closely watched by policymakers and analysts, particularly given the expanding scope of cooperation between the two countries.

While India-US relationship has experienced a bumpy ride in the last 10 months, Gor as the top American diplomat in India has been very active in reviving the relationship between the two largest democracie of the world.

The meeting also reflects ongoing coordination between the White House and its top envoy in New Delhi, as both countries look to align on regional and global issues.

The United States views India as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region, with growing cooperation on maritime security, supply chains and advanced technologies.

At the same time, both sides have worked to manage differences on trade and regulatory issues while maintaining momentum in strategic ties.

--IANS

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