October 13, 2026 12:16 AM हिंदी

US, allies condemn Iran over Fairford plot

US, allies condemn Iran over Fairford plot (File Image)

Washington, Oct 12 (IANS) The United States and 28 other governments have condemned the Iranian hostile activities as they backed Britain’s allegations that Iran was involved in an attempted terrorist attack at RAF Fairford.

The joint statement, released by the US State Department on Monday, linked the September 27 incident to broader concerns about attacks targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and American interests in Europe.

The governments said Britain had concluded that the Fairford incident demonstrated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ willingness to conduct hostile activities outside Iran through covert networks and proxy actors.

“We recognize the United Kingdom’s attribution of Iran’s involvement in the incident at RAF Fairford on 27 September,” the statement said.

The diplomatic response brings together the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and a broad group of European governments.

The signatories condemned activities they attributed to Iran, including lethal plotting, arson, sabotage, cyberattacks and other operations against their countries and partners.

They said attempts to threaten, intimidate, silence, harass, harm or coerce people on their territories were unacceptable, whether conducted through proxies or by other means.

The warning extended to anyone carrying out hostile activities on behalf of Iran or another state. The governments pledged to identify, investigate, disrupt and prosecute such acts.

They also committed to strengthening international coordination, protecting communities, safeguarding sovereignty and holding those responsible to account.

The statement attributed the assessment of Iranian involvement at Fairford to Britain.

The governments referred separately to a recent campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and US interests. They said those attacks had been claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, identified in the statement by the acronym HAYI.

Alongside the United States and Britain, the signatories were Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany and Greece.

Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden also joined the statement.

British Counter Terrorism Policing said in a September 28 update that five British men had been arrested in Whelford following reports of three vehicles travelling towards the Gloucestershire airbase early on September 27. They were detained on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing a terrorist act. Arrest does not establish guilt.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is part of Iran’s official military. The United States designated it, including its Qods Force, as a foreign terrorist organisation in April 2019.

--IANS

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