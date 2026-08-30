Urvashi Dholakia reveals why it took her 16 years to bid father farewell in Haridwar

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Television actress Urvashi Dholakia has opened up about an emotional chapter of her life. She revealed why it took her 16 years to bid a final farewell to her father.

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress recently visited Haridwar, where she performed the final rituals for her late father and sought peace after years of carrying the emotional burden of his loss. Taking to Instagram, Urvashi described the experience as “unforgettable” and “much-needed.” She revealed that her father passed away in 2010, but she struggled to accept the reality of his death and was not ready to let go.

The actress travelled to Haridwar and offered her father his final farewell at the sacred Ganga. Sharing pictures and moments from her visit, Urvashi said that the experience helped bring a sense of peace to her heart and soul. The ‘Naagin 6’ actress also reflected on how people often shed tears while remembering their loved ones, but said that she now hopes her tears will be filled with happiness as she remembers her father. She further expressed that the farewell was not a permanent goodbye, but simply a moment of saying goodbye until they meet again.

Sharing a video from her visit to Haridwar, where she attended the Ganga Aarti, Urvashi wrote, “An unforgettable but a much-needed experience for me. It’s taken me 16 years to get to this place just because I wasn’t ready & willing to let go! When my father passed on in 2010. I was unable to grasp the realty of life and maybe that’s why the denial! Maa Ganga is where people finally rest so here’s finally bidding my Dad his Final Farewell and my only wish for him to rest in complete peace.”

Urvashi added, “All these years I’ve silently carried the unrest in my heart and soul but this visit to #haridwar has brought me peace and taken away my tears. Even though as humans we tend to cry in remembrance but from now I will have happy tears This isn’t goodbye forever. It is simply until we meet again #loveyoudad #harkipauri #ganga.”

--IANS

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