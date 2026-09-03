UPT20: Bhuvneshwar takes Lucknow Falcons into final with 47-run win over Meerut Mavericks

Lucknow, Sep 3 (IANS) Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an extraordinary display of seam bowling as the Lucknow Falcons defended a modest total to defeat the Meerut Mavericks by 47 runs in Qualifier 1 of the UP T20 League on Thursday.

The result also meant the Falcons secured their first-ever appearance in the tournament’s final to be played on Sunday, while the Mavericks will move to Qualifier 2. Defending 145 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, skipper Bhuvneshwar delivered a decisive spell of 4-10 under overcast conditions, including 18 dot balls, to dismantle the Mavericks top order and reduce them to 36/7 before bundling them out for 98 in 20 overs.

"I was nervous with 140 on the board, I won't lie. However, I knew that if we start well in the powerplay, we can defend it," Bhuvneshwar said after earning the Player of the Match award.

After rain delayed proceedings briefly, Falcons managed 145 in 19.4 overs, anchored by Himanshu Singh's 61 off 45 balls, while leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari, coming after Central Zone’s Duleep Trophy commitments were over, returned with figures of 3-14.

Reflecting on his bowling strategy during the defence, Bhuvneshwar said reading the surface early to exploit the conditions was the key. "The plan was simple. I saw that it was swinging a lot early on, so the plan was to try and get LBW and bowled in play. There was a little up-and-down bounce in the surface, so the plan was to bowl full. After my early wickets, everyone did the same."

The veteran quick also revealed that technical rhythm overrides simple spot-bowling when pitching the ball accurately. "Everyone talks about line and length. I believe that if you run in well, load, and land well, 99% of the time the ball will fall in the right areas.

“If something goes wrong in the match, I don't look at my lengths; I focus on my run-up, loading, and landing. On wickets that offer something, it is all about doing the basics right," he noted.

Bhuvneshwar added that early strikes removed any need for elaborate team talks. "I didn't have to give any pep talk. Everyone knew it was not entirely batting-friendly and there is something for the bowlers. When the players walked in, they looked very pumped up already. The two wickets in the first over boosted everyone's morale."

--IANS

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