UP’s Badaun to get wheelchair distribution centre for disabled tomorrow

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) To empower the disabled and senior citizens, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma will inaugurate on Tuesday the 75th Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) at the Government Medical College, Badaun, in Uttar Pradesh.

Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra is an initiative aimed at providing integrated services under one roof — including assessment, evaluation, counselling, distribution, and post-distribution care — for eligible Divyangjan and elderly beneficiaries.

The newly-established PMDK at Badaun will provide assistive aids and appliances under the ADIP (Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/fitting of Aids and Appliances) Scheme for Divyangjan and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) for senior citizens, said a statement.

Devices such as tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, walkers, artificial limbs, and mobility support accessories will be offered free of cost to eligible beneficiaries, it said.

With the launch of this centre, the total number of operational PMDKs across India will reach 75, and the initiative has already benefited over 1.40 lakh individuals with assistive devices worth more than Rs 179.15 lakh.

Verma will open the facility in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry, representatives of ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), District Administration, and other dignitaries.

This Badaun centre is expected to significantly reduce the travel and logistical challenges faced by local beneficiaries, offering them accessible, dignified, and timely services at the regional level.

The event signifies the government's strong commitment towards ‘Accessible India, Empowered India’ and its vision of inclusive development through last-mile service delivery.

In April, MoS Verma co-chaired a two-day National Review Conference for domain experts and stakeholders to assess key social justice and welfare initiatives.

The main agenda of discussion at the Chintan Shivir in Dehradun was the vision and mission of the Ministry, centered around human dignity, rights-based support, and equal opportunity.

The event fostered convergence, improved coordination between the Centre and States, for effective and inclusive delivery of government services at the grassroots level.

