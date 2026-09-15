UPL 2026 to kick off on Sep 21, women’s icon players announced

Dehradun, Sep 15 (IANS) The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) is set to be held from September 21 to October 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, with both men’s and women’s competitions featuring leading cricketers from the state.

Organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU), UPL 2026 will provide another competitive platform for players from across the state to showcase their skills.

The men’s competition will feature Dehradun Warriors, USN Indians, Haridwar Elmas, Tehri Titans, Rishikesh River Kings, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Nainital Tigers.

The women’s competition will comprise Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors.

Four women’s icon players have also been announced for the tournament, with Prema Rawat, Raghvi Bist, Nandini Kashyap and Sweta Verma set to add experience and quality to the competition.

Speaking ahead of UPL 2026, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Secretary Kiran Verma said the league has become an important platform for the state’s cricketers.

“The Uttarakhand Premier League has emerged as an important platform for showcasing the talent of our players. The success of the first two editions encourages us to make UPL 2026 even bigger and provide our men and women cricketers greater opportunities to progress to higher levels,” Verma said.

Former BCCI Vice-President and former CAU Secretary Mahim Verma said the league offers players an opportunity to gain visibility ahead of the IPL auction period.

“Uttarakhand has immense cricketing talent, and the UPL provides players the platform and visibility they deserve. Being held ahead of the IPL auction period, the League offers players an excellent opportunity to attract attention through their performances,” he said.

UPL Chairperson Sunil Joshi said the tournament will continue to focus on creating opportunities for players from the state.

“The UPL is about creating opportunities for Uttarakhand’s cricketers. The first two editions have demonstrated the depth of talent in the State, and UPL 2026 will provide another competitive stage for players to perform, be noticed and aim for opportunities at the highest level,” he said.

The Uttarakhand Premier League has emerged as the state’s flagship T20 competition, allowing talented cricketers to play alongside experienced performers in a professionally organised environment.

The league is also being held ahead of the IPL auction cycle, providing players with a platform to showcase their T20 abilities and attract wider attention.

The first two editions received an encouraging response and helped establish the tournament as a prominent sporting property in Uttarakhand. The inaugural season, according to the league’s official platform, reached more than 21 million viewers across television and digital platforms.

The second edition further built on the foundation with an expanded competitive field and continued opportunities for players from across the state.

--IANS

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