UPCA speed hunt is uncovering raw pace talent across Uttar Pradesh: Bhuvneshwar

Lucknow, July 28 (IANS) India and Lucknow Falcons pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar praised the UPCA Speed Hunt initiative, saying it has become an important platform to discover fast-bowling talent from across Uttar Pradesh.

"The UPT20 League has been a huge success over the last three seasons, and I'm sure it will only get better. One of the biggest positives has been the UPCA Speed Hunt. It has uncovered raw fast-bowling talent from across Uttar Pradesh, and seeing players like Shubham Gautam earn big contracts is a proud moment. It shows that if you perform, opportunities will come,” he said.

The experienced fast bowler also praised the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for giving young players the right platform to showcase their talent. "My only expectation from the players is simple, make the most of every opportunity and give your best. UPCA is doing everything possible to provide the right platform, but once the players step onto the field, it's up to them to perform."

Bhuvneshwar said it is encouraging to see young cricketers becoming financially secure through the league, but reminded them to stay focused despite the added expectations.

"It's great to see young cricketers becoming financially secure through the league. Most of them have worked extremely hard to reach this stage. But with success also comes expectations. I hope they enjoy the moment, stay free from pressure, and continue to focus on their cricket,” he added.

He also said that state leagues like the UPT20 have become an important pathway for players to catch the attention of IPL scouts.

"State leagues have become a big source of motivation for young cricketers. Earlier, opportunities were limited, but now hundreds of players get a chance to showcase their talent. We've already seen players go straight from the UPT20 League to the IPL. That itself is the biggest motivation for every youngster,” Kumar further said.

The fourth edition of the UPT20 League will be held across two cities, Lucknow and Kanpur. Bhuvneshwar welcomed the move, saying it will help the tournament reach more fans across the state.

"Hosting the league across two cities is a very good step. Uttar Pradesh is a huge state, and taking matches to different venues helps fans connect with their teams. It will only increase the popularity of the tournament,” he concluded.

The opening ceremony and the first phase of the tournament will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The action will then shift to Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, which will host the second phase of the tournament, including the playoffs and the final.

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played on September 3, followed by Qualifier 2 on September 4. The grand final and closing ceremony will take place in Kanpur on September 6.

The 24-day tournament will have 34 matches, including 13 double-header days and eight single-header matchdays.

--IANS

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