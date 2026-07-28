Madhoo shares the happy news that her elder daughter is all set to get married

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) It might be hard to believe, but veteran actress Madhoo is soon going to be a mother-in-law. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the 'Roja' actress revealed that her elder daughter will be getting married shortly.

When asked what career she aspires for her daughter, Madhoo shared that her elder one is currently not thinking about work as she is focused on her upcoming nuptials. She told IANS, "My older one is going to get married soon. So, right now, I am sure she is not thinking of work. She is in the La La land."

Talking about her younger daughter, Madhoo said that although her daughter initially wanted to become an actor like her, after exploring a little, she decided to shift her focus to business. "She wanted to follow my footsteps. She wanted to be an actor. She explored a little bit, but she decided that this is not for her. So now she is back into the business world. She is interning with her father. She plans to do other things," she added.

For the unaware, Madhoo tied the knot with Anand Shah on 19 February 1999.

The couple is blessed with two daughters - Amaya and Keia. It might also be interesting to know that Madhoo's husband is the cousin of businessman Jay Mehta, who is married to Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.

During the conversation, Madhoo also shared that her role in the movie 'Diljale' ended up becoming the reason for her marriage. She said that when her husband saw her in the movie, he was totally taken by her, and before she knew it, they were married. "That's a role that won me my husband. My husband saw this film in Singapore, I believe, and he felt, "Who is this girl. She is amazing". The next thing I know, I am married to this man", Madhoo revealed.

--IANS

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