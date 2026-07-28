India, China discuss opportunities for academic cooperation

Beijing, July 28 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a meeting with Communist Party of China's (CPC) Central Party School's Vice President Li Wentang on Tuesday, discussing opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in China said: "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Mr. Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China and was briefed about the historical significance of the School, its intellectual contributions and academic programs. They discussed opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges."

On Monday, Misri and China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying held a meeting and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties. The two sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the Embassy of India in China stated on X.

Misri discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges between India and China at the political and people-to-people levels during his meeting with Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met with H.E. Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). They discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote on X.

Misri began his China engagements with a meeting with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC's Central Committee, and discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral ties.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri commenced his official visit to China today with a meeting with H.E. Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. They discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges,” the Indian Embassy noted.

--IANS

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