Morne Morkel promises ‘levels of fear like never before’ in new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) The South African cricketer Morne Morkel, who will be seen giving a new task to the contestants in the upcoming season of the adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, has promised bigger stunts, and more adrenaline spike with the upcoming season of the show.

The new season of the show is set against the landscape of Cape Town, South Africa, and is all set to push celebrity contestants to their absolute limits. Morne Morkel joins the action, bringing an entirely new dimension to the show.

Talking about the same, Morne Morkel said, “For years, I challenged the world’s best batsmen with my pace. Now, I’m bringing that same intensity as the new face of fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Working with Rohit Shetty right here in my home country, South Africa, has been an incredible experience”.

“This season, audiences can expect bigger stunts, tougher challenges, and levels of fear like never before. Get ready for an action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, premiering 1st August at 9 PM, every Saturday and Sunday only on COLORS and JioHotstar”, he added.

Contestants are tasked with catching a ball bowled by the legendary fast bowler, a stunt that sounds simple but quickly turns into a true test of courage, focus and reflexes as they face the sheer speed and power of one of cricket's finest pacers.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a popular stunt-based reality show where contestants, primarily celebrities from television, films and digital platforms, compete in physically demanding and mentally challenging tasks that test their courage, endurance and presence of mind.

The show has been hosted by leading personalities over the years, including Bollywood filmmaker and action director Rohit Shetty, and is known for its high-octane stunts, exotic international locations and dramatic eliminations. It blends adventure with entertainment, and has remained one of Indian television's most successful reality franchises.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is set to premiere on August 1 on COLORS and JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/