Tusshar Kapoor reveals his son Laksshya wants to become footballer

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor has revealed that his son, Laksshya Kapoor wants to become a footballer. During an exclusive conversation with IANS on the occasion of completing 25 years in the film industry, he was asked about his aspirations for his son.

He replied that Laksshya is currently very interested in football, and he hopes that he will be able to build a career in the sport. The 'Goolmal' actor added that in case his son decides to become an actor, he must be absolutely sure about his choice and be willing to give in his 100%.

Tusshar told IANS, "He wants to become a footballer, so I hope he finds a job where he can contribute as a footballer. In India, I don't know how easy or hard it is, but besides that he is not interested in films yet, but if he wants to be an actor, he has to be very very passionate and he is 100% clear and sure about it. Only then can he become one. Otherwise, I don't want him to get into it. Unless you are able to go through the ups and downs."

When asked if he thinks that the perception of the film families has changed because of the struggles and ups and downs they have seen in their own life, Tusshar shared, "I don't think dad (Jeetendra) or Dharamji or Amitji ever forced any of us to become actors. It was something that we were clear about whenever we decided to become actors. But all the more now we have realised it's not for everybody."

He further explained, saying, "Your talent, looks, screen presence, fighting spirit, resilience, all these things matter. Luck also matters a lot. So if you are not getting positive signals as far as coming to this line is concerned, then decide to get out as soon as possible, or don't get in only."

For the unaware, Tusshar became Bollywood's first single dad after he welcomed his son Laksshya via surrogacy on June 1, 2016. -

-IANS

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