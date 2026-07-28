July 28, 2026 5:33 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor reveals his son Laksshya wants to become footballer

Tusshar Kapoor reveals his son Laksshya wants to become footballer

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor has revealed that his son, Laksshya Kapoor wants to become a footballer. During an exclusive conversation with IANS on the occasion of completing 25 years in the film industry, he was asked about his aspirations for his son.

He replied that Laksshya is currently very interested in football, and he hopes that he will be able to build a career in the sport. The 'Goolmal' actor added that in case his son decides to become an actor, he must be absolutely sure about his choice and be willing to give in his 100%.

Tusshar told IANS, "He wants to become a footballer, so I hope he finds a job where he can contribute as a footballer. In India, I don't know how easy or hard it is, but besides that he is not interested in films yet, but if he wants to be an actor, he has to be very very passionate and he is 100% clear and sure about it. Only then can he become one. Otherwise, I don't want him to get into it. Unless you are able to go through the ups and downs."

When asked if he thinks that the perception of the film families has changed because of the struggles and ups and downs they have seen in their own life, Tusshar shared, "I don't think dad (Jeetendra) or Dharamji or Amitji ever forced any of us to become actors. It was something that we were clear about whenever we decided to become actors. But all the more now we have realised it's not for everybody."

He further explained, saying, "Your talent, looks, screen presence, fighting spirit, resilience, all these things matter. Luck also matters a lot. So if you are not getting positive signals as far as coming to this line is concerned, then decide to get out as soon as possible, or don't get in only."

For the unaware, Tusshar became Bollywood's first single dad after he welcomed his son Laksshya via surrogacy on June 1, 2016. -

-IANS

pm/ak

LATEST NEWS

166 Indian seafarers near Strait of Hormuz: MEA (File Image)

166 Indian seafarers near Strait of Hormuz: MEA

Textile PLI scheme draws Rs 167.51 crore investment in Maharashtra: Govt

Textile PLI scheme draws Rs 167.51 crore investment in Maharashtra: Govt

Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India’s assistant coach, set for Kolkata Knight Riders return:. Photo credit: IANS

Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India’s assistant coach, set for KKR return: Report

Centre imposes stock holding limits on sugar dealers from Aug 1-Nov 30

Centre imposes stock holding limits on sugar dealers from Aug 1-Nov 30

Cosmetic exercise to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan on PoJK elections

Cosmetic exercise to camouflage illegal occupation: India slams Pakistan on PoJK elections

FTAs deepen global access for Indian exporters as FY26 trade growth breaks records: Govt

FTAs deepen global access for Indian exporters as FY26 trade growth breaks records: Govt

Pine Labs reports 67 pc sequential fall in Q1 net profit

Pine Labs reports 67 pc sequential fall in Q1 net profit

Morne Morkel promises ‘levels of fear like never before’ in new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Morne Morkel promises ‘levels of fear like never before’ in new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Bansuri Swaraj calls out Oppn's 'selective outrage' on paper leaks

Bansuri Swaraj calls out Oppn's 'selective outrage' on paper leaks

Tusshar Kapoor reveals his son Laksshya wants to become footballer

Tusshar Kapoor reveals his son Laksshya wants to become footballer