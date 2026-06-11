Upasana Singh on modern love: If two people aren't compatible, it's better to part ways respectfully

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Upasana Singh believes that while the definition of love has evolved significantly over the years, some of those changes have been for the better.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the actress spoke about the changing relationship dynamics while promoting the romantic music video 'O Jana', which stars her son Nanak Singh alongside Simran Khanwani.

Upasana said that today's generation approaches love with a more practical mindset compared to earlier times.

"Times have changed, and so have people's perspectives," Upasana said.

Reflecting on how love was perceived during her younger days, the actress highlighted that relationships were often viewed through a more intense and emotional lens.

"When I was young, relationships were often viewed very differently. People believed that they could not live without the person they loved. Many films portrayed extreme sacrifices in the name of love," she shared.

She added, "Today, people are more practical. If a relationship does not work out and two individuals feel they are not meant to spend their lives together, they move forward instead of forcing things," she said.

The actress added that choosing to walk away from an unhappy relationship is often healthier than remaining together despite deep incompatibilities.

"In many ways, this change is positive. If two people realise that they are not compatible, it is better to part ways respectfully rather than spend their lives unhappy together," she explained.

Further, Upasana added, "At the same time, every era has its strengths and weaknesses. Some changes are good, while others may not be. Society continues to evolve, and definitions of love naturally evolve along with it," she said.

Apart from sharing her thoughts on modern love, Upasana also spoke about the emotional experience of watching her son Nanak Singh follow her footsteps and pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

"It is a very emotional feeling for any mother. Ever since Nanak was a child, I could see signs that he belonged in this profession," she said.

Offering advice to aspiring actors, Upasana stressed the importance of observation, hard work and continuous learning.

"My advice is simple: work hard and keep learning every day. An actor must observe life constantly. Observe how different people walk, speak, react and express emotions. Every individual has unique mannerisms, and an actor learns from these observations," she said.

–IANS

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