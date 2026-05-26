UP prepares for Bakrid; tight security arrangements in place

Lucknow, May 26 (IANS) Ahead of Bakrid celebrations, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed district administrations across the state to enforce strict guidelines regarding animal sacrifice, public prayers, sanitation and law and order.

The state government has prohibited animal sacrifice at public places and directed authorities to ensure that roads are not blocked for offering namaz. District administrations have also been instructed to monitor social media platforms closely to maintain communal harmony during the festival period.

Officials said that only designated locations would be permitted for prayers and sacrifices, while the sacrifice of prohibited animals is strictly banned.

In Kanpur Dehat, police and administrative officials reviewed preparations and inspected Eidgahs ahead of the festival. Authorities also appealed to people to maintain peace and follow all prescribed rules related to Qurbani and public gatherings.

Speaking to reporters, SP (Kanpur Dehat) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said all major prayer sites in the district had been inspected and reviewed.

“Preparations for Bakrid are complete. As you may know, there are 167 mosques and 36 Eidgahs in my district. Out of these, 500 to 1,000 people are expected to gather at 8 Eidgahs, and 1,000 people at the other seven Eidgahs. All Eidgahs have been reviewed,” she said.

“As everyone knows, namaz is not offered in open areas here; wherever there is a large crowd, arrangements have been made for shifted or designated prayer sites. Regarding the sacrifice (Qurbani) and the disposal of remains, everyone has been informed, and all have agreed. Everyone is urged to maintain law and order and celebrate the festival peacefully,” the police officer added.

In Pilibhit, the district administration held peace committee meetings and reviewed arrangements related to Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, including restrictions on animal sacrifice and security deployment.

District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh said that residents had been advised not to offer namaz in public spaces and to strictly follow the guidelines regarding prohibited animals and cleanliness.

“Everyone has been advised not to perform namaz in public spaces. Additionally, restricted animals must not be sacrificed. Cleanliness and hygiene must be maintained. The power and water departments have been informed to ensure an uninterrupted supply for the festival. Administration and police force have been informed to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav said meetings had been organised with stakeholders to brief them about the guidelines and security arrangements for Bakrid.

He said the meeting also covered public grievance redressal, preparations for Ganga Dussehra and action against illegal activities.

“In the meeting, it was made clear that no animal sacrifices will be performed in public spaces. Additionally, prohibited animals must not be sacrificed. It has been advised to maintain law and order. The administration has also been informed to organise flag marches,” Madhav said.

In the Bhadohi district, peace committee meetings were organised at various administrative levels to ensure smooth celebrations of both Ganga Dussehra and Bakrid.

Speaking to reporters, District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar said, “Two major festivals are being celebrated. One is Ganga Dussehra, and the other is Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, which will be celebrated by the Muslim community on May 27 and 28, depending on the sighting of the moon. Keeping this in view, peace committee meetings have been conducted at police station, tehsil, and village levels, and all communities have been taken into confidence.”

In Basti district, Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said elaborate security arrangements had been made for Bakrid celebrations.

He mentioned that the district administration had strengthened surveillance measures through drone monitoring, intensified police patrolling and held peace committee meetings to ensure compliance with guidelines prohibiting open animal sacrifice and offering namaz on roads.

Earlier on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting with senior officials regarding preparedness for Bakrid and issued statewide directions concerning sacrifice, namaz arrangements and security deployment.

--IANS

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