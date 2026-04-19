UP govt directs sugarcane societies to provide free spaces to SHGs for setting up ‘Prerna Canteens’

Lucknow, April 19 (IANS) In a significant move to support and prop up ‘naari shakti’, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed sugarcane co-operative societies in the state to allocate free spaces to women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) for setting up their shops.

The women from SHGs will be encouraged to start ‘Prerna canteens’ from here, displaying and selling their products.

Following the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Department of Sugar Industry and Cane Development and the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission have signed an MoU to this effect.

The initiative will provide direct employment and self-employment opportunities to rural women associated with SHGs through sugarcane committees.

Cane Commissioner Ministhy S. said, “In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of making women self-reliant, space will be provided in sugarcane committees for selling their products.”

No rent will be charged from them for the first two years; however, after the moratorium period, they will only be required to pay 50% of the rent, determined as per the prevailing circle rates.

The Cane Commissioner further clarified that ownership of the space will remain entirely with the respective committee and will not be transferred to self-help groups or any other entity under any circumstances, ensuring the protection of government assets.

Through Prerna Canteens and display/marketing centres, women will be able to sell handmade and household products, including food items, solar lamps, handicrafts, agricultural produce, and other local goods.

The purpose behind this move is to increase women’s income and also provide an organised market for local products. The department will also support self-help groups of women through training, marketing, and promotion. They will be given opportunities to participate in fairs, exhibitions, and other public events, expanding the reach of their products.

The Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) will provide training for smooth operation in canteen operations, cleanliness, food safety, and quality control.

The initiative is also believed to diversify the role of sugarcane committees, leading to the strengthening of the rural economy on the back of increased local production and consumption.

--IANS

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