Manoj Bajpayee says he is not very skilled at mathematics

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Governor’, has shared that his titular role was quite demanding given that he doesn’t come from an economics background, and is not very skilled at maths.

The film is based on RBI Governor, S. Venkitaramanan, whose actions smoothened the impact of gargantuan economic change after the enforcement of the New Economic Policy.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that he was drawn to the script because a story based on an RBI Governor was unprecedented.

Manoj told IANS, “It’s a very well written script about an RBI Governor, how his out of box decision completely took the country out of crisis. When we talk about heroes, we usually make films on army officers or politicians. But I felt that for the first time, we are talking about a man, who was working behind the curtain from a new sector, we are talking about such a department, which drives the policy of a very crucial department”.

The actor further mentioned that people in the financial and economic machinery of the nation had a humongous task in front of them as the country's well-being was at stake and people's livelihood were at stake at every step.

He shared, “I didn't have any other reasons to say no to it. Rather, I thought that this would add to my knowledge about the world and educate me. We are talking about 1991, there was a war between Iraq and Kuwait, there was a big crisis in the country. So, this is a story of that time, it is a story of the decision of that time”.

He shared that the role was particularly challenging given he comes from a different background in terms of education.

“So, understanding all these things, first of all understanding, researching, reading many things on each term was a very big task. Because I am not an economics student, my mathematics was not good. So, my hard work was increasing. And I was able to read all the videos and materials. I got a lot of help from them”, he added.

‘Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. ‘Governor’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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