­Jharkhand T20 League auction: Robin Minz, Virat Singh amongt top buys; Santhal Strikers grab Ishan Kishan

Jamshedpur, May 31 (IANS) The six franchises of the Jharkhand T20 League, Ranchi Titans, Jamshedpur Steelers, Chota Nagpur Royals, Koylanchal Super Kings, Dhanbad Diamonds and Santhal Strikers battled it out on the bidding table to finalise their rosters, blending established international stars with the state's most promising emerging talent.

The picks of the auction for the inaugural season of the were Robin Minz (Koylanchal Super Kings), Virat Singh (Chota Nagpur Royals), Md Kounain Quraishi (Jamshedpur Steelers), Sushant Mishra (Dhanbad Diamonds), Ishan Kishan (Santhal Strikers) and Shikhar Mohan (Ranchi Titans) with franchises spending their Rs 50 lakh purse cap aggressively to build their squads ahead of the league. Under the aegis of Jharkhand State Cricket Association, the Jharkhand T20 League will be conducted from June 10.

“This is an exciting new chapter in Jharkhand’s cricketing journey. The league is a landmark initiative by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) to further promote and develop the game at a professional level within our region," said Ajay Nath Shah Deo, President, Jharkhand State Cricket Association.

"Jharkhand T20 League will provide a robust platform for young and emerging cricketers to showcase their skills alongside experienced players. The league will bring high-quality, competitive T20 cricket to fans across the nation," said Sanjay Pandey, vice president, JSCA

“This league will open up a lot of avenues for young cricketing talent from Jharkhand and could potentially unearth India’s next big cricketing superstar," said Saurabh Tiwary, Secretary, JSCA.

“JSCA's main objective is the development of cricket in all formats and this is a right step forward in that direction. It’s all set to be an exciting two weeks of competitive action," said Shahbaz Nadeem, Joint Secretary, JSCA.

--IANS

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