UP govt bars those advocating ‘violent regime change’ from govt jobs

Lucknow, Oct 29 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has tightened character verification rules for candidates selected for direct recruitment to government jobs, declaring that individuals associated with organisations advocating violent changes to the existing social system will be considered ineligible for appointment.

The move comes amid controversy over calls for 'regime change' during a recent protest and has drawn criticism from the Opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress.

Under the revised guidelines, participation in protests or activities aimed at changing the existing system through violence could render candidates ineligible for government employment. However, the government has clarified that no candidate will be disqualified solely on the basis of their political ideology.

The directive was issued by M. Devraj, Principal Secretary of the Appointments Department, and applies to direct recruitment in government departments, corporations, councils and local bodies.

According to the order, individuals who are members of organisations whose stated objective is to change the existing social system through violence will be considered unsuitable for government appointments.

"Notwithstanding anything contained in the above paragraphs, no person will be considered unsuitable for appointment solely because of their political ideology. However, individuals who are members of an organisation whose stated objective is to change the existing system of society through violence will be considered ineligible for appointment under the government," the order stated.

It further specifies that participation in such activities after attaining the age of 21 and within three years preceding the verification will be treated as evidence that the individual remains actively involved, unless concrete evidence demonstrates a change in their tendencies during that period.

The revised policy also clarifies that the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) or a pending investigation will not automatically disqualify a candidate from government employment.

Candidates who have been acquitted, cases settled through compromise and matters covered under juvenile justice laws will also not attract automatic disqualification under the guidelines.

The government has further clarified that delays in receiving character verification reports need not necessarily hold up appointment letters. Authorities may issue provisional appointment letters after obtaining the prescribed documents and a self-declaration from candidates.

However, if a candidate is subsequently found ineligible during verification or is found to have furnished false information, the appointment will be cancelled immediately, and legal action may also be initiated.

The order also exempts employees already serving in government departments from undergoing character verification afresh. The appointing authority may, however, seek relevant information from their previous departments, wherever necessary.

The police have been directed to submit character verification reports within 30 days to ensure that the recruitment process is not unnecessarily delayed.

The government said the revised guidelines seek to streamline the character verification process while ensuring that pending investigations and procedural delays do not automatically deprive eligible candidates of government employment.

--IANS

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