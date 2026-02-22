February 22, 2026 10:37 PM हिंदी

UP CM begins Singapore visit to attract global investment and promote industrial growth

Lucknow, Feb 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, began a three-day official visit to Singapore, aimed at attracting global investment, forging strategic partnerships, and positioning the state as a premier hub for industrial, digital, and green energy development, government officials said.

The visit underscores the state's ambition to leverage international expertise and capital to accelerate economic growth and strengthen India-Singapore cooperation at both the national and sub-national levels.

The visit, scheduled from February 22 to 24, 2026, is aligned with the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) Roadmap, which identifies priority pillars including economic cooperation, digitalisation, sustainability, connectivity, advanced manufacturing, and skill development.

During the visit, Chief Minister Adityanath is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Singapore's political leadership, including Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore; Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower of Singapore; and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore.

The programme includes engagements with leading institutional investors, including Temasek and Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), as well as business leaders from digital infrastructure, logistics, aviation services, financial services, and advanced manufacturing.

Focus areas include the development of AI-enabled data centres near Noida International Airport (Jewar), aviation-linked industrial development, skill development through technical and vocational education, and green energy and sustainability initiatives.

The visit will culminate in an Invest UP Mega Roadshow, bringing together investors, private equity funds, and industry leaders to showcase Uttar Pradesh as a scalable investment destination with opportunities in digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, logistics, aviation, and renewable energy.

Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and one of its fastest-growing large economies, has a projected Gross State Domestic Product of nearly Rs 36 lakh crore in 2025-26.

The state provides an investor-friendly framework, including digital single-window systems and sector-specific policies.

Singapore, India's largest FDI source, contributed $14.94 billion in FY 2024-25 and remains a key partner in infrastructure, logistics, financial services, and digital investments.

Through this visit, Uttar Pradesh aims to convert high-level engagement into concrete project pipelines and expand India-Singapore economic cooperation at the sub-national level.

--IANS

sn/khz

