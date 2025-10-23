October 23, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

Bhai Dooj celebrated with enthusiasm in UP jails as authorities make special arrangements for inmates

Bhai Dooj celebrated with enthusiasm in UP jails as authorities make special arrangements for inmates

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The festival of 'Bhai Dooj', symbolising the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with deep emotion and enthusiasm across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, not only in homes but also within the walls of jails in Shahjahanpur, Meerut, and Moradabad.

In Shahjahanpur District Jail, the day began with a heartwarming sight -- long queues of sisters waiting outside the gates since morning, eager to meet their incarcerated brothers. Once allowed entry, they performed the sacred rituals -- applying a tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, performing aarti, and offering sweets, praying for their well-being and long life. The meeting between siblings, separated by walls but united by affection, brought tears to many eyes.

Jail Superintendent Mijajilal said special arrangements were made to ensure that the sisters could meet their brothers comfortably.

“Festivals like Bhai Dooj help preserve human emotions and family values even inside prison,” he said, adding that the celebration brought a touch of humanity to an otherwise stern environment. The jail premises were filled with an atmosphere of love, warmth, and spiritual connection.

In Meerut, the Chaudhary Charan Singh District Jail also witnessed vibrant celebrations. The administration set up tents, seating areas, and refreshments for visiting sisters. Starting from 5 a.m., the jail buzzed with activity as 4,000 to 5,000 sisters arrived to perform the traditional rituals. Jail Superintendent informed that those female inmates whose brothers could not visit were not left behind -- the staff themselves celebrated with them, ensuring no one felt alone on this special day.

In Moradabad, the jail administration went a step further, organising the Bhai Dooj meeting under tight security.

Jailer Alok Singh shared that a slip system was introduced from 9 a.m. to manage the large crowd efficiently. By 1 p.m., over 700 sisters had already met their brothers and applied a tilak, with the programme continuing until late evening. As a token of affection, the jail administration also presented each visiting sister with Rori rice, a symbolic festive gift.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the festival was celebrated as 'Bhai Phota', with sisters applying a 'mark of the moon' on their brothers’ foreheads, performing aarti, and praying for their long lives. Sweet shops, especially Maa Kali Sweets in Naktala, witnessed a heavy rush as families purchased delicacies to share with their siblings.

Speaking to IANS, a local resident said, “Today is Bhai Phota. We’ve come to buy sweets for our brothers. Later, our sister will visit to give us Phota too.”

Bhai Dooj is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. The festival celebrates the unique relationship between brothers and sisters. This day is celebrated as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya are other names for Bhaiya Dooj. The sole purpose of this celebration is to honour the bond between brothers and sisters. With Bhai Dooj, the Diwali festival will conclude.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Three policemen injured, 23 people arrested during another night of public disorder in Dublin

Three policemen injured, 23 people arrested during another night of public disorder in Dublin

India toughest team to beat, says South Africa spinner Harmer ahead of Test tour

India toughest team to beat, says South Africa spinner Harmer ahead of Test tour

Ready for any challenge: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cites 'Operation Sindoor' as symbol of India's power

‘India ready for challenges’: Rajnath Singh cites Operation Sindoor as symbol of power

Guns N' Roses issue official statement on Axl Rose's onstage meltdown

Guns N' Roses issue official statement on Axl Rose's onstage meltdown

Fans criticise Team India after ODI series loss to Australia

Fans criticise Team India after ODI series loss to Australia

‘Aid and abuse’: The forgotten girls of Pakistan

‘Aid and abuse’: The forgotten girls of Pakistan

When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi

When Boney Kapoor shared how he blew up the market for his late wife Sridevi

Women's World Cup: Mandhana hammers 14th ton in ODIs, helps India to massive start against New Zealand

Women's World Cup: Mandhana hammers 14th ton in ODIs, helps India to massive start against New Zealand

Write down rules, specify how to sit and wear clothes: Shradha Sharma hits back at Taj Hotels

Write down rules, specify how to sit and wear clothes: Shradha Sharma hits back at Taj Hotels

Russia calls US sanctions against oil companies 'counterproductive'

Russia calls US sanctions against oil companies 'counterproductive'