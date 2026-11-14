Unprecedented Microsoft outage needs govt, law enforcement probe: Cyber expert

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The massive global outage that disrupted Microsoft 365 services has sparked calls for greater accountability, regulatory scrutiny and transparency from major technology providers as cyber law expert Pawan Duggal on Saturday questioned whether the incident can be dismissed as a routine technical failure.

Speaking to IANS, Duggal said the disruption which affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services across multiple countries should serve as a warning for governments, enterprises and users alike.

"People are not ready to simply accept that it was just a technical glitch," Duggal said.

He further stated that service providers should not take users for granted by offering delayed explanations after prolonged disruptions.

The comments come after Microsoft restored affected services and attributed the incident to a technical issue linked to a previous network capacity upgrade and a subsequent network change.

The company said there was no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious activity.

However, Duggal said authorities should conduct independent investigations before ruling out cybersecurity concerns.

According to the cyber expert, disruption of such scale warrants closer examination by governments and law enforcement agencies, particularly given its impact on critical communications and digital operations.

He also questioned whether all applicable incident-reporting obligations had been met in jurisdictions where cybersecurity regulations require rapid disclosure of significant breaches or disruptions.

According to Duggal, the outage exposed the risks associated with dependence on a single technology ecosystem, urging businesses and users to diversify their digital infrastructure, data storage and operational systems to minimise disruption during future incidents.

He further said the episode highlighted the growing need for stronger corporate accountability as companies become increasingly integrated into critical economic and governance functions.

The expert noted that prolonged outages involving major technology platforms remain rare and argued that stakeholders deserve greater clarity on what caused the disruption, how mitigation efforts were handled and what safeguards existed to prevent such failures.

While Microsoft has apologised for the incident and restored services, Duggal said the outage should be treated as a broader lesson on resilience, preparedness and oversight, warning that similar disruptions could become more frequent as cyber threats and technological dependencies continue to grow.

--IANS

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