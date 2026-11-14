Soha Ali Khan drops throwback pictures of parents with Jawaharlal Nehru on Children’s Day

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Commemorating Children’s Day 2026, actress Soha Ali Khan treated netizens to a couple of throwback pictures of her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, posing alongside Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Little Sharmila and a young Mansoor look unrecognizable in these old photos, creating pure nostalgia.

Sharing the images on the platform, Soha wrote, "Before they were my parents, they were children too. (Red heart emoji) Today, on Children’s Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, I’m sharing two special glimpses from our family albums. My mother as a little girl, my father as a boy, alongside a man who believed that children were the future of the nation. (sic)."

Reminding why Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday is celebrated as Children's Day, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress shared, "Pandit Nehru ji's birthday became Children’s Day in India because he didn't want the day to be about himself - he wanted to celebrate the future of the nation, our children and to give each of them an opportunity to dream big."

Towards the end of the post, Soha expressed her wish that every kid should get the opportunity to turn their dream into reality.

"My parents had big dreams - with talent, hard work. perseverance and opportunity their dreams came true. May every child have the same chance turn their dreams into reality (Rainbow and two heart emojis) Happy Children’s Day!", she concluded the post.

Talking about Soha Ali Khan's career trajectory, she made her acting debut in 2004 in the Bengali film 'Iti Srikanta', where she played the character Kamallata. The same year, she also stepped into Bollywood with 'Dil Maange More!!!' opposite Shahid Kapoor.

After this, she went on to be a part of various dramas such as 'Rang De Basanti (2006)', 'Ahista Ahista (2006)', 'Khoya Khoya Chand (2007)', 'Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)', '99 (2009)', 'Tum Mile (2009)', 'Go Goa Gone (2013)', and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)'

Soha was last seen on screen in 'Chhorii 2', featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha.

--IANS

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