Anirudh, Kavya Maran return home to Chennai after wedding in Greece

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) One of India's top music directors Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, who is also the daughter of Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and the owner of the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, returned to Chennai on Saturday after their wedding in Greece, which was held three days earlier on November 11.

Videos of the couple swiftly making their way out of the Chennai airport along with Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran have now gone viral on social media. Anirudh was seen waving to his fans, occasionally, while heading out of the airport.

For the unaware, the wedding, which took place in Greece over a two-day period, had been the cynosure of all eyes as distinguished guests for the wedding were flown to the venue.

Anirudh, who had posted pictures of his wedding, on social media soon after the ceremony, had said, "My once in a lifetime, for a lifetime 11.11."

Tamil film Superstar Rajinikanth, Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin were among those present at the wedding.

Sun Pictures, the production house of Kalanidhi Maran, had taken to its timeline to share moments captured during the star-studded wedding. The production house had wished the couple saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Kaviya and Anirudh on their wedding! #KAVIYAandANIRUDH."

The news of the music director's wedding was first officially confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's office which had put out a post on its X timeline saying that Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran had called on the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee hills to invite him to the wedding reception of his daughter Kavya Maran, which was to be held in Chennai on November 21.

The post put out by the Telangana CM's office read, "Sun Group Chairman Shri Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Smt. Kavery Maran, met Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and invited him to the wedding reception of their daughter, Kavya Maran."

It further said, "The wedding reception of Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander is scheduled to be held in Chennai on November 21. #KalanithiMaran #KavyaMaran."

--IANS

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