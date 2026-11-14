'Jailer 2' actor Apeksha Porwal reveals what she got to learn while working with Rajinikanth

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Apeksha Porwal revealed what she got to learn while working with Superstar Rajinikanth in 'Jailer 2'.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Apeksha revealed that Thalaiva taught her that when working on a commercial movie of a large magnitude, it is crucial to understand the style and presentation demanded by the film.

She was asked, "Rajinikanth has a unique style in every film. What did you learn from observing him, and is there anything about his approach that you would like to incorporate into your own work?"

To this, Apeksha told IANS, "I wouldn't say that I followed his style, but I learned that when you are doing a commercial film of this scale, it is important to understand the style and presentation that the film demands. When you work on a content-driven film, it is a completely different space."

She added that Rajinikanth has a tremendous understanding of his audience and knows exactly whom he is presenting his work to.

"He brings his signature style into even the smallest details. It may not always be immediately noticeable, but you can still recognise that it is Rajini sir's style", Apeksha explained.

She revealed that as she worked with the superstar, she learned that as an actor, one needs to understand the kind of film you are doing, along with the audience you are catering to. Apeksha also added that one should be aware of how they will bring their own style into that space.

Talking about what it was like working with renowned actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Ramya Krishnan, Apeksha called it 'amazing'.

"Everyone, whether it is Mithun sir, Rajini sir, Vidya ma'am or Ramya Krishnan ma'am, is such a wonderful and humble person. They make you feel completely at ease. I feel the more dignified and established people are, the simpler and kinder they are in real life. They are genuinely amazing people to work with," she shared.

--IANS

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