India continues to provide fuel to citizens at one of the lowest prices in world: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) India has continued to provide fuel to citizens at one of the lowest prices in the world, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Saturday.

In a meeting with LPG distributors at his residence, the minister heard their ideas and concerns.

“These dedicated professionals and their hard-working teams form the backbone of India’s vast energy distribution network. For millions of households, they are the first point of contact with the energy sector, ensuring that every kitchen keeps running,” Puri said in a post on X.

What makes them special is their progressive outlook, willingness to embrace change, and unwavering commitment to serving people. They have been valuable partners in India’s energy transformation, he added.

Under the dynamic and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s LPG landscape has witnessed a remarkable transformation.

“LPG connections have grown from around 13 crore in 2014 to over 32 crore today, including more than 10 crore Ujjwala connections,” Puri maintained.

Even amid recent geopolitical challenges and global supply chain disruptions, the government’s priority under PM Modi’s leadership has ensured that no Indian household, particularly among the poor and underprivileged, faces a shortage of cooking fuel.

“Domestic supplies have remained fully protected even as countries around the world experienced energy emergencies and price shocks,” said Puri.

In a separate X post on Saturday, the minister said if diesel had become Rs 54 per litre more expensive, it would have placed a huge burden on farmers, the transport sector and ordinary consumers.

“If LPG had become Rs 495 more expensive per household cylinder, how would millions of families have managed their kitchen budgets? If petrol had become Rs 19 per litre more expensive, what a huge burden it would have placed on the common person’s pocket!” Puri posted.

But PM Modi’s vision is clear: we will not let the burden of global price increases fall on the country’s people; if necessary, the government and oil companies will shoulder it.

“That is why diesel rose by just Rs 7 per litre instead of Rs 54, petrol by only Rs 7 per litre instead of Rs 19, LPG by just Rs 89 per cylinder instead of Rs 495, and LNG by only Rs 10 instead of Rs 25. Standing firmly with the people in difficult global circumstances is the true hallmark of leadership,” Puri said.

--IANS

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